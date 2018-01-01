Elizabeth Hurley struggling to maintain dazzling social life

Elizabeth Hurley has confessed her once dazzling social life isn’t what it used to be.

The 53-year-old actress was a regular at glitzy showbusiness events but claims her social life has taken a back seat to motherhood and work, as well as keeping fit and healthy.

“It’s monstrously challenging, keeping all the balls in the air, and the one I drop the most is having a social life,” she told OK! magazine. “Luckily my good friends know that and we see each other when we can.”

Elizabeth has ditched the hectic London lifestyle for the serene surroundings of her country mansion in Herefordshire, England, and believes that moving to the country has helped her keep fit.

“I take 10,000 steps a day (to keep fit), which is easy when I’m in the country, but harder in London,” she explained. “I also do squats and stretches every morning.”

The star is a mother to Damian, 16, who is already following his famous mum into acting, having appeared alongside her in regal drama The Royals. He is also embarking on a modelling career.

Elizabeth reveals that as her offspring is beginning to strike out on his own, she’s having to learn to allow him his freedom.

“He’s nearly an adult and while I have to learn to be less bossy, he has to learn to act like one!” she laughed.

Although she’s dated a string of high profile men - including Hugh Grant and cricket legend Shane Warne - the Bedazzled star previously revealed she will no longer discuss her love life until she is engaged.

"I've made a vow - unless I'm engaged to somebody, I don't talk about anybody,” the star promised. “Sorry, I know that's boring."