Amandla Stenberg: ‘I won’t play roles that stereotype me’

Amandla Stenberg is not interested in taking on roles that reduce her to stereotypes.

The 19-year-old has made a name for herself as an activist as well as an actress, and is known for being outspoken about social and political issues both in interviews and on social media. As a result, Amandla is very particular about the characters she decides to play.

“It’s probably something my mum instilled in me,” she told Grazia magazine. “When I was younger, the only roles I would have received would be like ‘daughter of drug user’ or ‘overly sexualised young black girl.’ But she always said, ‘No, we don’t have to touch the roles that you don’t want to play.’ I don’t really have interest in stereotypes of myself.”

Amandla is currently starring in The Hate U Give, an acclaimed adaptation of Angie Thomas’ 2017 novel of the same name. The character of Starr was actually written with Amandla in mind, who was ecstatic to come across “a black girl who is multi-dimensional and nuanced.”

As well as receiving positive reviews from critics, The Hate U Give has also touched cinemagoers with its themes of racism and speaking out against injustice.

“(One girl was) crying her eyes out, just sobbing. It made me cry too because I understand that feeling of not being seen or understood and then, once you are, it can be this huge relief,” The Hunger Games star recalled. “People are screaming, they’re crying. It’s all you can hope for, when you share film, that people have an emotional response to it. I’ve felt really gratified and humbled by it.”