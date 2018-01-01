Jim Carrey blasts Donald Trump for 'kidnapping' migrant children

Jim Carrey blasted President Donald Trump for "kidnapping" thousands of migrant children.

The Dumb and Dumber star, 56, was one of six honourees at the Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and used his acceptance speech to criticise the Republican businessman in the White House.

After jokingly throwing his chair at director Peter Farrelly, who was presenting the award to him, Carrey referenced the recent arrest of Cesar Sayoc, who allegedly sent 13 mail bombs to politicians in the US., including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

"I’m glad (the award) didn’t come in the mail. It kinda worked, it kinda worked, maybe be a little soon. It is my job to try. Sorry," he joked. "Yes, I no longer have packages delivered to my home in the great America fashioned in the last couple of years. I don’t ever remember it being this great, actually."

After thanking BAFTA for awarding him with the Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, Carrey made several references to Trump.

"We need to be clear: Shamelessness is not, and will never be a superpower. It is the mark of a villain, kidnapping children is not what great nations do. One half of America at this moment believes there is a sinister deep state diabolically plotting, to what? Give them healthcare?" he fired.

The current administration's "zero-tolerance" policy separated more than 2,600 children from their migrant parents earlier this year, leading to outrage across the world.

"We in America are misinformed. Reality shows have warped our reality of what a hero is, or what truth is. So tonight I'd like to dedicate this award to those who remind us of our virtues, who remind us of the truth," Carrey said, as he thanked Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and American football player and civil rights advocate Colin Kaepernick.

The 2018 Britannia Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, also honoured Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen, Australian Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Billions star Damian Lewis.