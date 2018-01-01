Jenna Dewan files for divorce from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from Channing Tatum.

Jenna and Channing announced they had separated in April (18) after almost nine years of marriage. They met on the set of dance drama Step Up, and share daughter Everly, five.

And on Friday (26Oct18), the actress, 37, cited irreconcilable differences as she filed the divorce proceedings in Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jenna has requested joint legal and physical custody of Everly. She's also seeking child support and spousal support from Channing, and requested that her name legally be restored to Jenna Dewan, instead of Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The Magic Mike star, 38, reportedly filed a response, in which he also requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter.

The couple shocked fans with news of their split, and insisted they still loved each other in a joint statement released announcing the separation back in April.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," it read.

It was recently reported that Channing has moved on romantically with British singer, Jessie J.

The pair was spotted enjoying a crazy golf date in Seattle, Washington earlier this month (Oct18), and the actor has also been photographed backstage at Jessie's recent tour dates in Seattle and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jenna hinted at the dating rumours on Instagram at the time, and thanked her friends for their support.

“Thank GOD for girlfriends,” she captioned a snap on Instagram of her and a pal, adding the clapping hands emoji.