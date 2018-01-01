Tiffany Haddish: 'Working with Whoopi Goldberg is a dream come true'

Actress Tiffany Haddish is still pinching herself after achieving her dream of working with Whoopi Goldberg on new movie Nobody's Fool.

The Ghost star portrays Tiffany's mother in the forthcoming Tyler Perry film, and her casting brought the 38-year-old funnywoman's career full circle, as she had been wishing for a collaboration onscreen since falling in love with Whoopi in a 1986 spy action comedy.

"She did Jumpin' Jack Flash, that's the movie that I fell in love with you in," Tiffany told the veteran actress during an interview on her talk show The View.

"When I saw you do that movie I said, 'I want her to be my mama (onscreen), I wanna learn from her, I want her to tell me what's right and what's wrong,' and I would pray on it all the time, like, 'One day I'ma work with her, one day we gon' be friends, one day we gon' know each other,' and then like, God answered my dreams (sic)."

Growing emotional, Tiffany shared, "I'm about to cry... but it's such a honour (sic). I wanna do more movies with you."

The Girls Trip star reveals she is modelling her career on Whoopi's and is aiming to make awards history by joining the comedy legend in the prestigious EGOT club, the nickname given to the few performers who can boast an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award.

Discussing the impact Whoopi has already had on her career, she said, "You never can have too many mothers, you never can have too many elders to guide you and give you nurturing, and provide you with the help that you need to be a successful woman. I didn't do this by myself...! I think it's important to have a support system, and she (has) been supporting me for a long time and didn't even know it."

"I'ma (sic) get an EGOT too one day," Tiffany added.

She is already one step towards becoming the latest member of the EGOT club - she won an Emmy last month (Sep18) for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live.