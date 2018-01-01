Prince Harry helped Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pick out wedding tiara

Prince Harry had a sneak peek at Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding day look after helping her choose a tiara from Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection.

The former Suits actress stunned fans as she walked down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England back in May (18), wearing a gown designed by Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller and topping off her look with a diamond-studded tiara borrowed from Harry's grandmother.

Both items have since gone on display as part of a special exhibition at Windsor Castle, titled, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and both the bride and groom have recorded personal audio messages to help guide visitors through the show.

In one clip, the couple discusses details about its wedding outfits for the first time, with Meghan revealing Harry was on hand as she settled on the heritage, art deco diamond and platinum bandeau tiara for their big day.

"Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine," she gushes.

"(It's) every girl's dream to be able to try on a tiara and funnily enough, (that was) the one that suited the best," Harry shares.

"I shouldn't have really even been there," he confesses, "but (it was) such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet."

The sparkling accessory is a family heirloom, as it was made for the monarch's grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1932, and features a detachable diamond brooch, which she received on her own wedding day to future king George V in 1893.

"I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple and I think also, to that point an extension of what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress, which was have something so incredibly timeless but still feel modern," Meghan explains.

A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened on Friday (26Oct18), and the exhibit's curator, Caroline de Guitaut, reveals Meghan was eager to be as hands on as possible as the display was put together.

"She really wanted to be communicating with the visitors, so that's how I came up with the idea of them speaking on the multimedia guide because it doesn't get more direct than that," she tells People.com.

"Meghan was very engaged and very involved and quite rightly wanting it to look as good as it possibly can."

In addition to Meghan's wedding dress, veil, and tiara, Harry's military uniform is also on display at Windsor Castle, as are the outfits worn by the couple's wedding party, which included the groom's nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte.