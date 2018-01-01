Ike Barinholtz encouraged Tiffany Haddish to improvise on The Oath

Ike Barinholtz gave Tiffany Haddish plenty of freedom to improvise on the set of The Oath.

The actor is making his directorial debut with the comedy, which follows a politically divided family at Thanksgiving after a fictional U.S. government requires all citizens to sign a loyalty pledge.

Ike plays the character of Chris and Tiffany takes on the part of his wife Kai, with the filmmaker now sharing that he really encouraged the Girls Trip star to go off on her own tangents.

"I welcomed her improv, and it gave me some pretty great moments in the movie," he told Collider.com. "I wish I could take credit for writing the term 'trash p**sy,' but I can't. That is definitely something that exists, solely in the mind of Tiffany Haddish. There were moments like that, where she pulled something out that was so crazy and funny and different."

A critical part of the plot sees Chris and Kai enter into a political discussion with their family members about the so-called Oath, with the conversation erupting into violence and mayhem.

Ike admitted that the scene was one of the hardest to shoot in the film, due to the complexities of shooting people simultaneously ranting and eating the huge feast on the table.

"One of my biggest surprises was that, when the cast came to set, they had been sitting in a room by themselves for two hours while we lit it and they had run the scene backwards and forwards so much that they had already established a rhythm," he said. "That was the scene that I was the most worried about, but it was also the one that I thought turned out the best and was actually a joy to shoot."

Ike added that he was influenced by his own wife Erica Hanson when writing Tiffany's character, and he knew instantly that the comedy star could bring the required "toughness" to the part.

"She's incapable of being inauthentic," he praised.