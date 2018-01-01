Taron Egerton initially wasn't interested in playing Robin Hood

Taron Egerton originally rejected an offer to play Robin Hood in a new film.

The legendary hero has been imagined onscreen on numerous occasions, with notable outings including 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner, and 2010's Robin Hood, featuring Russell Crowe as the titular character.

However, when Kingsman: The Secret Service star Taron was first approached about the new, revisionist Robin Hood, he said he wasn't interested in playing the character so soon after the Gladiator actor.

"I remember the email: 'Are you interested in playing Robin Hood?' And I said, 'No,'" he told Total Film magazine. "It felt too soon, post the Russell Crowe one - which had a mixed reception, but has to be said did very good business."

Director Otto Bathurst, making his feature film debut after directing the likes of Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror, felt a new instalment was unnecessary when he was approached about the project, but he decided he would take a different route, and has created a world far removed from the usual Robin Hood setting.

Taron believes they have done enough to make people accept another Robin Hood project.

"Audiences forget quickly. Just look at Spider-Man," the 28-year-old noted, referring to the superhero character which has been played by three different actors since 2002. "We've tried to make a myth feel like something that resonates with an audience that are so thirsty and hungry for high-octane superhero fare. And I really feel we've succeeded."

Otto added, "A huge portion of our audience will never have seen the Kevin Costner movie. It's a very, very different movie."

In their reimagined film, which also stars Jamie Foxx and Jamie Dornan, viewers will see how Robin of Loxley becomes the outlaw Hood, who is now portrayed as more of a "freedom fighter" and "justice warrior".

Robin Hood hits cinemas next month (Nov18).