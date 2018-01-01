Sarah Paulson fears she will soon be too old for Hollywood

Sarah Paulson is worried she’ll be considered too old for Hollywood by the time she turns 45.

The 43-year-old actress is one of the busiest women in the business, appearing in the American Horror Story TV franchises and filming a string of movies, including The Goldfinch and Bird Box.

Though Sarah has plenty of work on at the moment, she’s scared she will become a victim of ageism in the coming years.

"I have absolute terror and fear that someone's gonna go, 'You turned 45. Bye-bye.' I hope I don't get told to go back to bed," the she told Elle magazine. "I have a lot more to do and say. But there's this notion that women fall apart after 45. It's been perpetuated by Hollywood by not putting the stories of women over certain ages front and centre. They're dictating what they think is interesting, and we are consuming it and deciding that what they're telling us is true."

During the chat, Sarah spoke about the importance of equal representation in film and TV too. She hopes that through her work on Ryan Murphy's shows she can demonstrate that women don't want to push men out of jobs - they simply want to be valued.

"It's a bit of an anomaly to have found my voice because of this one particular man. But it's also a way of saying this can happen. You don't need to push any gender out of the way to find your spot," she noted.

In addition, Sarah touched on her personal life and relationship with 75-year-old actress Holland Taylor, who she has been dating since early 2015. And she explained that she is very content with her life.

"I don't have children; I'm not married. But I have a lot of intimate relationships, my nieces and nephews, and a wonderful circle of friends," the star added.