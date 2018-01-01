Brandi Glanville denies attacking actor at Casamigos Tequila party

Brandi Glanville has denied attacking an actor at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party.

According to TMZ, Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph accused the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, of assaulting him during the celeb-filled bash in Beverly Hills.

Randolph claimed that after walking into the party, he ran into Glanville, who was there with his former girlfriend.

The actor reportedly told the police that his ex punched him in the face and split his lip, and Glanville reportedly joined in and assaulted him.

"The 'Housewives' chick Brandi and her friend saw me, I thought it was all good, next thing you know I'm getting attacked," the actor claimed in a video to TMZ, and said he was assaulted by the women with "12 uppercuts" like "in a boxing match."

However, the reality star told police she was only trying to break up the altercation.

Taking to Twitter, Glanville fired a response to the story in a series of posts.

“@tmz I didn’t hit anyone or see a fight at all !! I don’t know “DJKLUV” end of story,” she wrote. "please leave me out of this!! @djkluv. You walked up to me & your ex girlfriend on the dance floor U2 started talking so I walked away 2 the bar with ur friend. I did not see u get punched & I did not punch u. I’m in no way responsible 4 what happened between U & Ur ex-gf!"

"I hate liars!" she fired.

She also shared a quote on Instagram, which simply read: "NOPE".

An officer from the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to People that a battery report was filed and that no arrests were made, although they were unable to identify who filed the report, or who it was against.