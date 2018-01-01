NEWS Jenna Dewan spotted with mystery man hours after divorce filing Newsdesk Share with :







Jenna Dewan was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man, just hours after filing for divorce from Channing Tatum.



The actress and dancer was at the star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party at co-founder Mike Meldman's Beverly Hills house on Saturday (27Oct18), and was dressed as a fairy.



Jenna, 37, arrived at the bash with friend JoAnna Garcia, according to E! News, but hooked up with a guy almost immediately, and the pair "could not keep their hands off of each other".



An eyewitness told the website that the Step Up star was in a very good mood, and was dancing with her new man and singing '90s hip hop songs together.



"They definitely seemed like they were dating and left the party holding hands. They were kissing in the courtyard before they exited," they added.



Jenna has yet to comment on the reported romance, instead posting a throwback photo of her Halloween costume from last year, when she was a glittery unicorn. "One of my favorite Halloween costumes ever! (My hair was glittery for an entire week btw (by the way)," she shared.



Other stars in attendance at the party included Diddy, Paris Hilton, Harry Styles, French Montana, Zoe Kravitz, Dave Grohl, Charlotte McKinney and Jane Seymour.



Jenna and Channing announced they had separated in April (18) after almost nine years of marriage. They met on the set of dance drama Step Up, and share daughter Everly, five.



According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jenna cited irreconcilable differences as she filed the divorce proceedings in Los Angeles.



The actress has requested joint legal and physical custody of Everly, is seeking child support and spousal support from Channing, and requested that her name legally be restored to Jenna Dewan, instead of Jenna Dewan Tatum.



Since the split, Channing has been spotted romancing British singer Jessie J.

