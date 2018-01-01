Will Ferrell hits the streets to drum up support for Georgia Governor wannabe

Will Ferrell has joined the Hollywood elite endorsing Stacey Abrams' run for Governor of Georgia - he hit the streets to drum up support for the Democrat on Saturday (27Oct18).

The funnyman was spotted going door-to-door as part of the politician's campaign, urging folks to vote for her next month (Nov18), while wearing a 'Stacey Abrams for Governor' T-shirt.

Abrams has also received campaign cash from Denzel Washington, John Legend, and Meryl Streep, among others, and last week (ends26Oct18), actress Alyssa Milano threatened to walk away from her new Netflix series, Insatiable, if the Democrat loses the upcoming election in Georgia, where the show is filmed.

The former Charmed star has been outspoken in her opposition to Republican candidate Brian Kemp, who will face off with her pick at the polls on 6 November (18), and she has started to lobby producers about the possibility of switching production locations should Kemp beat Abrams.

"If this man is elected I am going to have a very hard time going back to Insatiable and feeding their economy with my industry, and I would also hope that the 20 other productions that are in Georgia would also find it to be very difficult to go back there and feed their economy with such blatant voter suppression," she said.

"I actually emailed the showrunner this morning, just expressing my concern," she shared. "I feel emotionally invested... What's going on there is criminal. For me, personally, I don't think there's any f**king way if that election is stolen, that I can go back and shoot and feed the economy of Georgia."

Abrams is hoping to become the first female African-American to win a state's highest office.