Andrew Lincoln thanks fans in The Walking Dead farewell letter

Andrew Lincoln has signed off as the star of cult zombie series The Walking Dead by writing a heartfelt goodbye letter to fans online.

The Brit will walk away from the show after his final episode as undead killer Rick Grimes at the beginning of next month (Nov18), and he's leaving devotees with a touching farewell.

"Thank you... for coming with us on this journey," he writes. "For the nine years of fear, heartache, anger and, let's face it, guts you've shown by making it through these 115 episodes and counting.

"Despite the high volume of undead, this is actually an ongoing story about what it is to be alive. A story of hope, family and friendship. People with nothing in common discovering that they have everything in common. United in their search for humanity and a place to call home. A story that has perhaps even more relevance now than it did when we began."

Lincoln goes on to call the role of Grimes "the most exciting, challenging and satisfying" of his career, while heaping praise on the writers who have turned his final season into such a special one: "This season feels like the show I fell in love with all those years ago, and the world we were always heading toward when we wrapped the pilot episode," he adds.

He wraps up his open letter to the fans by stating: "So thank you. For all of it. For the good, the bad... and of course, we wouldn't be a free press... without the ugly. Until our paths cross again. Keep Calm and Carry a Red Machete."

Rick Grimes' final episode of The Walking Dead will air in America on 4 November (18).