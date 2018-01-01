Halloween scares up a second week at number one in America

The new Halloween sequel will be America's number one movie for All Hallow's Eve on Wednesday (31Oct18) after landing a second week at the top of the box office.

Jamie Lee Curtis' new horror movie scared up another $32 million (£25 million) over the weekend to take its 10-day tally past $126 million (£98 million).

Halloween hauled in just about as many box office dollars over the weekend than all three films behind it, with A Star is Born, Venom and Goosebumps 2 bringing in a combined $32.4 million (£25.2 million).

Gerard Butler's new submarine action film Hunter Killer debuted at five with a disappointing $6.6 million (£5.1 million), but the 300 star's new release is expected to recoup its $40 million (£31.1 million) budget at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Rowan Atkinson's third Johnny English comedy, Johnny English Strikes Again, flopped at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend, coming in 12th with a measly $1.6 million (£1.25 million). However, studio bosses at Working Title and Universal won't be weeping as the caper has passed the $100 million (£78 million) mark around the world.

Wrapping up this week's top 10 at the North American box office is The Hate U Give at number six, First Man, Smallfoot, Night School, and Jonah Hill's directorial debut Mid90s.

The top 10 is set for a shake-up next weekend with the North American releases of Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Keira Knightley's holiday-themed The Nutcracker & the Four Realms, Tiffany Haddish's new comedy Nobody's Fool, Rosamund Pike's A Private War, and Nicole Kidman's hard-hitting Boy Erased.