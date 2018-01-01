Demi Moore opens up about 'self-destructive path' in acceptance speech

Demi Moore got candid about the time she was "spiralling down a path of real self-destruction" as she accepted an honour from officials at a recovery centre.

The G.I. Jane star was the recipient of the Woman of the Year Award at the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House's 29th Annual Awards Luncheon, organised by officials of the Los Angeles-based women's recovery centre and sober living program, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (27Oct18).

During her acceptance speech, Demi reflected on the struggles she faced early in career in the '80s, which led to her going to rehab for drink and alcohol addiction.

"I feel like there are defining moments in our lives that shape who we are and the direction we go, and early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction and no matter what successes I had I just never felt good enough," she said.

"I had absolutely no value for myself, and this self-destructive path, it really quickly brought me to a real crisis point. It wasn't clear at the time, the reason, maybe it was divine intervention, but two people who I barely knew stepped up and took a stand for me and they presented me with an opportunity, which I guess was more like an ultimatum - unless I was dead, that I'd better show up."

She thanked the staff of Peggy Albrecht Friendly House for giving women a second chance and giving her the opportunity to know the value of her worth.

"It gave me a chance to redirect the course of my life before I destroyed everything," she added. "Clearly they saw more in me than I saw in myself and I'm so grateful because without that opportunity, without their belief in me, I wouldn't be standing here today."

The 55-year-old later took to Instagram to thank her daughters Rumer, 30, Tallulah, 24, and Scout, 27, and her friends for their love and support.