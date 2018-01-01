Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra parties with celebrity pals at glitzy shower

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a white dress as she celebrated her bridal shower with friends at Tiffany & Co. in New York on Sunday (28Oct18).

The Baywatch actress, who is engaged to singer Nick Jonas, hinted at her potential wedding dress style in a strapless Marchesa gown with a tight bodice and full, feathered skirt as she made her way into the world-famous store.

Accessorising with a diamond necklace from Tiffany, where Nick also bought her engagement ring, Priyanka told reporters outside the bash that she had "so much" excitement about the celebration.

The screen star's close friends Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia are said to have hosted the occasion, with guests including Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Ripa and mother of the bride-to-be, Madhu Chopra.

Danielle Jonas, who is married to Nick's brother Kevin, and their daughter Alena also attended the glitzy celebration.

Quantico beauty Priyanka had earlier celebrated the occasion by sharing a picture on her Instagram Story as she got her hair and make-up done for the shower, captioning the shot: "My girls r in town! #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations (sic)."

It's understood that the bridal shower was the first in a string of pre-wedding celebrations prior to the couple's big day, which is reported to be taking place in Priyanka's native India in December (18).

The pair's engagement party hinted as to what could be in store for their nuptials, with Priyanka sporting a traditional yellow sari and Nick a white tunic for the bash hosted by the bride-to-be's relatives in Mumbai.

Speaking about the occasion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, Nick reminisced about their romantic trip.

"After we got engaged, we went to India, to her home country, to Mumbai, and my parents came along. We did this beautiful Roka ceremony... It's a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement," he explained.

"There's some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out. It's really incredible."