Karen Gillan certain Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will happen

Karen Gillan is hopeful Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be given the go-ahead.

The cast and crew, including Gillan, Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista, were supposed to get to work on the third instalment of the Marvel franchise with writer/ director James Gunn, but plans were halted following Gunn's firing in July (18) over offensive tweets he sent a decade ago.

Production was officially put on hold in August, with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirming at a recent event that there are still no plans to start shooting Vol. 3.

Talking to the Shoot This Now podcast, Scottish actress Gillan, who plays blue-skinned Nebula, admitted she's in the dark about the future of the franchise.

"I actually don't know (what's going on with Guardians 3), it's the honest answer," she sighed. "I feel like they're talking about it and trying to figure out what the next best move is. I'm hoping that it all comes together and we get to tell the story. It would be nice to continue it. I'm sure they will (continue). I feel like they will. I don't really think there's a chance they won't."

Following Gunn's firing, the cast rallied around to show their support for the popular director.

The flame-haired actress has been kept busy though with work on the upcoming fourth Avengers movie, which hits cinemas in May, 2019.

"We didn't even get a script, there was no script. Just my scenes. I'd sometimes get them just in the morning, do them, hand them back over at the end of the day," Gillan revealed of how far producers went to make sure the plot was kept under wraps.

"The directors would fill us in on everything that we needed in terms of context, but still, I don't know what this movie's about."