Zoe Kravitz is engaged

Zoe Kravitz has revealed she has been secretly engaged to her long-time boyfriend Karl Glusman since February (18).

The Big Little Lies actress, who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has been in a relationship with the actor since 2016. But in the November 2018 issue of Rolling Stone magazine, in which Zoe recreates her actress mother's iconic nude spread from 1988 on the cover, she shared that she and Karl are engaged to be married.

Flashing a diamond engagement ring, Zoe casually let slip, "Oh yeah, I'm engaged. I haven't told anyone yet - I mean, I haven't told the world. I wanted to keep it private," reported editors at Rolling Stone.

During the interview, the star went on to explain that Karl had planned to pop the question during a romantic trip to Paris but the Nocturnal Animals actor ended up proposing one night while they were sat in their living room last February.

"I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk...I could feel his heart beating so fast - I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him!" the 29-year-old recalled, adding that her beau got down on one knee and pulled out a box containing the exact ring she wanted. "He nailed it. And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

Zoe shared that she is very relaxed around Karl and can be her "weirdest" self around him. She noted that she is looking forward to turning 30 on 1 December too.

"Your twenties are fun but they're such a mess! Making mistakes, not knowing what you want, being a little bit of an a*shole. I'm excited for my thirties, because I have a better sense of who I am and what my intention is with art and how to execute it. I'm sure I'll make more mistakes," she added. "But that's OK. We're all beautiful messes."