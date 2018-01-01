George Clooney jokes about Halloween costume

George Clooney has joked that his other Halloween costume was of a man cleaning poop from a baby's diaper.

On Saturday (27Oct18), the Ocean's Eleven actor and his pal Rande Gerber dressed up as airline pilots alongside supermodel Cindy Crawford, Rande's wife, as a flight attendant, for a Halloween party in Las Vegas organised by the Casamigos tequila company, which the men sold last year (17).

The night before, Rande and Cindy attended the company's bash in Beverly Hills dressed as David Bowie and Blondie's Debbie Harry, alongside their children Kaia and Presley Gerber as fellow '80s rockers. George was absent from that party, and he joked to Entertainment Tonight that he was dressed up in a diaper-cleaning costume at home with his 16-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.

"Last night, they were dressed up as rock stars, and I was dressed up as a guy cleaning c**p out of a baby's diaper," he joked at the Vegas bash. "It was a fantastic costume. Oh, so much fun, you could imagine the fun I had last night."

George, who is married to lawyer Amal Clooney, also reflected on previous Halloween outfits and singled out his worst one.

"Oh, I've done some terrible costumes. I went as a milk carton with my face sticking out the side that said 'Have you seen this child lately?' That was a bad one," he recalled.

Rande also joked about the amount of tequila they consumed at the parties, saying, "I have a pretty good liver, you?” to which George replied, "Getting a new one next week."

The Casamigos party in Beverly Hills drew guests including Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Dave Grohl, Harry Styles, Olivia Munn, and Zoe Kravitz, while guests in Las Vegas included Kendall Jenner, Steve Aoki and Jermaine Dupri.