Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop reported to British authorities over 'dangerous' health claims

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop has been reported to U.K. authorities for allegedly endangering customers with "unproven" health advice.

Bosses at the Good Thinking Society (GTS), a British charity that promotes greater understanding of science in public life, has reported the controversial firm to Britain's Trading Standards and Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) last week (end28Oct18) over 113 alleged breaches of advertising law.

The charity has submitted documents claiming some products are sold on Goop's website in defiance of clinical advice - including vitamin supplements, sold as 'The Mother Load' and marketed towards women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy.

The $113 (£88) premium supplements have labelling stating they contain 110 per cent of the daily value of vitamin A recommended for adults and 69 per cent of the daily value for pregnant and lactating women - despite experts from Britain's National Health Service (NHS) and the World Health Organisation both warning pregnant women not to take vitamin A supplements, as high levels can cause birth defects. Another complaint has been lodged over a claim made for Goop's sun protection products which states traditional sunscreen helps prevent cancer.

Laura Thomason, a regulatory expert who oversaw GTS's complaint, told WENN it was "shocking" that the Iron Man actress would promote "potentially dangerous" products.

"Being a celebrity does not exempt someone from abiding by the advertising law here in the U.K., and if Gwyneth Paltrow cannot provide satisfactory evidence behind the claims she makes for her products, she should not be making those claims," she added.

Goop was forced to pay a $145,000 (£113,000) fine in California last month because of unproven health claims - including ones made for the infamous 'vaginal eggs' sold by Goop.

A spokesperson for the company defended the Mother Load supplements to Us Weekly, saying that the amount of vitamin A they contained was actually below the daily intake recommended by the NHS and said that consuming the beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A found in the pills, was no more dangerous than, "eating a large number of carrots".