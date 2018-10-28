NEWS UK box-office chart has a new Queen Newsdesk Share with :







Bohemian Rhapsody – Rami Malek struts magnificently as Freddie Mercury in this witty celebration of Queen, focused on the years leading up to the band’s unforgettable Live Aid performance at Wembley in July 1985.



A Star is Born – Bradley Cooper directs, co-writes and stars alongside Lady Gaga in this acclaimed new version of the romantic drama in which a fading musician helps a struggling younger singer to find fame and fortune.



Halloween – Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the famous horror series as Laurie, facing up to Michael Myers, the masked killer who has haunted her for 40 years. John Carpenter, who directed the original (1978) film, is an executive producer and also rearranged his own iconic music score. Treat yourself this week!



Smallfoot – Animated comedy adventure, in which a Yeti sets out to prove that humans really do exist, with a great voice cast including Channing Tatum (as the Yeti), James Corden, Zendaya and Danny DeVito.



Johnny English Strikes Again – Third assignment for Rowan Atkinson as the inept spy recalled to action after a leak of agents’ identities. Family comedy, shot in Nice, London and Scotland, also stars Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko and Emma Thompson as the PM.



Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Comedy adventure for all the family, in which a ventriloquist’s dummy magically comes to life and wreaks havoc. Based on the spine-tingling children’s novels by RL Stine.



The Hate U Give – Well received at 2018’s Toronto Film Festival, this modern-day drama presents Amandla Stenberg as Starr Carter whose life is shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend (Algee Smith) at the hands of a police officer. Can Starr find her voice and do the right thing?



Venom – Tom Hardy stars as a journalist whose body fuses with the alien Venom while he’s investigating the strange experiments of Dr Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) – imparting superhuman strength and rage. Now 4 weeks in the top ten for this latest Marvel adaptation also starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson.



First Man – Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong, first man to walk on the moon, in Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle’s visceral recreation of the audacious Apollo 11 mission. Claire Foy excels as Neil’s stoic wife, Janet.



La Fanciulla del West – A Metropolitan Opera production of Puccini’s 3-Act opera set at a miners’ camp in California in 1850, relayed into about 200 cinemas UK-wide.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office - Total UK box-office



1 Bohemian Rhapsody – NEW £9,530,463 £9,530,463

2 A Star is Born £2,150,987 £19,238,711

3 Halloween £1,678,162 £5,854,328

4 Smallfoot £1,577,531 £7,691,245

5 Johnny English Strikes Again £1,544,459 £14,172,794

6 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween £1,377,680 £4,918,129

7 The Hate U Give – NEW £911,309 £911,309

8 Venom £855,826 £18,452,016

9 First Man £605,032 £6,559,818

10 La Fanciulla del West – Met Opera 2018 £186,621 £186,621



comScore data up to and including Sunday 28 October 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com