Mindy Kaling answered Oprah's text while she was in delivery

Mindy Kaling has so much respect for her A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey she responded to a text from the media titan while she was in labour.

The actress was in the delivery room giving birth to baby daughter Katherine at the beginning of the year when Oprah reached out.

"I have her phone number," Kaling told Busy Philipps on the debut of her new talk show Busy Tonight, "When I was in labour with my baby I got a bunch of texts and the great thing about when you're in labour is like, 'Oh, I don't have to respond to any of these people'.

"But she texted me about something about her magazine and I remember, I'm literally in labour, and was like, 'Oh, of course, anything!' I'm laying in Cedars-Sinai (Medical Center)... I'm hooked up to the thing... and Oprah asked me something about the magazine and I didn't even tell her I was in labour, because I was like, 'Anything you want. Of course!'"

Oprah has been a big part of Mindy's life ever since she fell pregnant while making A Wrinkle in Time - the 64-year-old actress actually confirmed reports her friend was expecting, and she has been a baby whisperer in little Katherine's life.

Kaling was left in awe as her fussy young daughter immediately calmed down when she met Oprah at an A Wrinkle in Time cast screening, which the media mogul hosted at her home in Montecito, California.

"We walked into the door, and her (Katherine) eyes went wide, and she stopped crying. She knew she was in Oprah’s house," Kaling told Ellen DeGeneres. "And then she was just coyly smiling and being adorable for the next four hours."