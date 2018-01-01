NEWS Zoe Kravitz was victim of sexual harassment on movie set Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Zoe Kravitz was sexually harassed by a director at the beginning of her career.



The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star, 29, isn't naming names but she tells Rolling Stone magazine she was in her late teens when the filmmaker came on strong while they were working on location.



"I definitely worked with a director who made me very uncomfortable," she explains. "I was young - maybe 19 or 20 - and we were on location, staying at the same hotel. And it was full-on: 'Can I come inside your room?' Just totally inappropriate.



"And then he'd do things, like come to the makeup trailer and touch my hair. Or say, 'Let me see your costume - turn around?' It’s just never OK for someone to do that. Especially when they’re in a position of power."



Zoe also opens about her mother Lisa Bonet's former boss and The Cosby Show castmate Bill Cosby, who was recently sentenced to jail time for sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004, revealing he was "very upset" to learn his TV daughter was pregnant with Zoe.



"Her and him never got along," Kravitz explains. "Whether he was attracted to her, or he resented her having a mind of her own, she always got a weird vibe from him. A dark vibe."



Kravitz reveals she recently came across a photo of Cosby holding her when she was a baby: "It’s actually a really disturbing picture," she says. "His face is not a sweet face at all. It’s kind of creepy."

