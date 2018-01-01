Brian May's support gave biopic stars confidence to rock out as Queen

Queen legend Brian May gave the stars of the Bohemian Rhapsody movie the confidence they needed to rock out onstage by cheering them on from the side of the stage.

The guitar great and his bandmate Roger Taylor have both been central to the development of the group's biopic after granting the rights to the long-gestating project, and Brian, in particular, was key to giving actors Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, and Joe Mazzello the ego boost required to really perform for the film's concert crowds.

"He was on set quite a lot actually," Gwilyn, who plays Brian onscreen, told U.S. breakfast show Today. "He was amazing, very generous with his time. He's a lovely, lovely human being."

"We wouldn't have been able to do it without him," added Rami, who portrays late frontman Freddie Mercury. "His support just lifted us up every day, because it's their story, they have the greatest legacy. They don't need us messing around with it at all, but his support was everything for us."

Getting to know Brian and Roger during the film's development was a real thrill for the actors, but the experience became even more mind-blowing as the rock hitmakers began proudly cheering them on off-camera.

"There's some very surreal moments where he's in the wings (of the stage), watching me doing a guitar solo, and before they (directors) shout, 'Action!', you've just got Brian May going, 'Go on Gwil!'" The Tourist star laughed.

Joe, who was cast as bassist John Deacon, continued: "And he's recording it on his iPhone, like he's our fan. That was the most surreal thing. They're doing the moves for Radio Gaga (in the wings)..."

"It's like, 'It's your song, guys! You wrote this!'" quipped Gwilym.

Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theatres this week (02Nov18).