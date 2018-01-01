Tiffany Haddish helping fans let down unwanted suitors gently

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish is helping fans get out of unwanted dates by offering up a fake phone number for them to give out to unwanted suitors.

As part of the promotion for her new Tyler Perry film Nobody's Fool, the Girls Trip star has recorded a special message to gently let down those who are duped by the number scam.

"Hey there. I'm Tiffany Haddish and I'm gonna keep it real with you right now... You're talking to me because whoever gave you this number don't want you (sic)," she says in the voicemail message.

"It's all good though. At least you got to talk to me, right?"

Tiffany, who stars as a newly-released jailbird who becomes convinced her sister is being scammed by a fake lover online in Nobody's Fool, admits she always used to lie about her number to get out of dating guys she wasn't interested in.

"I used to give out my grandma phone number (sic), and then that way she got someone to talk to!" the funnywoman laughed on breakfast show Good Morning America. "(Grandma would answer) like, 'She not here right now baby (sic), but what's your name? You go to school?'"

Now Tiffany has found a new way to screen potential suitors after receiving some intriguing messages from men on Instagram.

"There was this one guy, he was a Marine, he's a doctor and he deals in trauma and stuff and I was like, 'Oooh, I suffer from some traumas,'" the single star shared during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"He's very handsome, I looked at his Instagram page.... but he's in the middle of a war zone right now so he can't really travel to me. But you know, love is a battlefield so I'm thinking about it!"