Liam Neeson and son to lead new comedy

Action man Liam Neeson is returning to comedy to co-star in a new project with his son.

The Taken star will share the big screen with 23-year-old Micheal Richardson for Made In Italy, about a London-based artist who returns to Tuscany with his estranged son to sell a house inherited from his late wife.

The movie will mark the directorial debut of Dunkirk actor James D'Arcy, who also wrote the script.

He originally cast Liam's Love Actually co-star Bill Nighy as the father, with his Dunkirk castmate Jack Lowden playing his son. It's not clear why the two actors are no longer involved in D'Arcy's project, but production is now set to begin in Italy in April (19).

"It has been exciting to see this popular screenplay and project really mature and take shape this year; and with Liam and Micheal playing a father and son facing challenges both emotional and comedic in Tuscany, we are in for a very special treat," said executive producer Gabrielle Stewart.

The film will mark the first time Liam and his eldest kid have acted together on the big screen.

Micheal, who made his movie debut in 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, recently changed his last name to honour his late mum, tragic British actress Natasha Richardson, who died following a skiing accident in 2009.

"He's taken, officially, the name of his mother," his grandmother Vanessa Redgrave told the Daily Mail. "He's Micheal Richardson, not Micheal Neeson."

The youngster was 13 when his mum passed away.

"He wanted to hold his mother close to him, because she was a remarkable actress," Redgrave added.