Lena Dunham to adapt Steven Spielberg & J.J. Abrams film

Lena Dunham has signed on to script a new Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams movie.

The Girls star and creator will adapt A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee's Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival, which Spielberg and Abrams will produce.

Melissa Fleming's book centres on the true story of Doaa Al Zamel, a mother of two who survived a shipwreck while fleeing Egypt for Sweden by clinging to an inflatable ring.

Spielberg will produce under his Amblin Partners company, while Abrams will develop it under Bad Robot.

Lena is currently filming Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which she portrays Catherine Share, a member of serial killer Charles Manson's cult The Family.

