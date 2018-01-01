Carey Mulligan calls for better childcare on movie sets

Mother-of-two Carey Mulligan has called for better childcare on film and television sets.

The Mudbound star shares daughter Evelyn, three, and 14-month-old son Wilfred with musician husband Marcus Mumford, and has maintained a busy schedule despite the change to her family life. However, Carey has admitted in a new interview with the Radio Times that balancing work with looking after her children is more than difficult, and has limited her career choices - despite her not wanting motherhood to have such an impact on her professional life.

"I don’t think being a working mother in our industry has been made that much easier. It’s incredibly difficult. Childcare is so expensive,” she said. "I’ve never, ever been on a set where they have childcare, but I’ve been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children … I had my daughter on the set of (films) Mudbound and Wildlife and loads of the crew had kids, but they had to arrange childcare. It’s always incredibly complicated."

Carey added she thinks things would be a lot better if childcare was provided on sets, as it "would make it possible for a lot of talented people to come and do their job."

"At the moment, it's limiting," she added.

Carey was pregnant with Wilfred when she filmed British TV drama Collateral, and had the pregnancy written into the show by Sir David Hare. And while Carey was thrilled for her pregnancy to be accepted so readily on the set of the programme, she knows that things often aren't as easy for others.

"I don't think we're at the level where it's acceptable across the board yet. I think if people can hide it, they do," she mused.