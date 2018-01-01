Priyanka Chopra reveals how Nick Jonas won her over

Nick Jonas won Priyanka Chopra over by showing the actress he "respects" her.

The former Quantico actress, who is set to marry the singer following a whirlwind romance, opened up on what women should look for when searching for Mr. Right using dating apps. And at the Bumble India launch in New York City on Monday night (29Oct18), she shared how Nick, 26, won her over.

“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you,” Priyanka told People at the event held at Gramercy Park Hotel Rooftop. “By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life.

“Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours,” she continued. “Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have.”

Priyanka went on to explain it makes everything "so easy" in a relationship "because you trust each other." And she added that women shouldn't "settle for less than that.”

The Baywatch star is an investor in Bumble India and is also bringing Bumble BFF, the friendship version, and Bumble Bizz, for networking, to her home country.

Her comments come days after she celebrated her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City.

Guests included members of both Priyanka and Nick's family, and friends including Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa. Fiance Nick was travelling and was unable to attend the shower which featured the star's "favourite foods and cocktails and songs".

“This was not a conventional shower, it was a nightclub in Tiffany,” she smiled to People. “There was so much dancing — like five hours of dancing. It was amazing!

"It was so special and wonderful. It was such an eclectic, fun, diverse, cool group of women that it just made me so happy."