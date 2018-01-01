Ed Harris and Edgar Ramirez sign on for Marcel Marceau drama

Ed Harris and Edgar Ramirez are to star in the upcoming Marcel Marceau drama Resistance.

The Hollywood actors have signed on to appear in Venezuelan filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz’s new project about the French actor and mime artist and his involvement in the French Resistance during World War II.

It was previously announced that Jesse Eisenberg is to portray Marceau, while editors at Deadline have now confirmed that four-time Oscar nominee Harris will take on the part of General George S. Patton and Ramirez will play a character named Sigmund.

Actress Clemence Poesy will round out the cast as Emma, a member of the French Resistance, and German actor Matthias Schweighofer is to take on the role of Nazi leader Klaus Barbie.

"Ed Harris was already a legend when I started thinking of becoming a filmmaker. Edgar Ramirez is one of the best of his generation. I've been a fan of Clemence Poesy since I first saw her in In Bruges," gushed Jakubowicz of his castmembers in a statement. "I can't explain how inspiring it is for this grandson of Holocaust survivors to have the privilege of telling the story of these forgotten heroes, and what they did in the most challenging circumstances imaginable, with some of the best actors in the world."

Jakubowicz previously worked with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor Ramirez on 2016 boxing drama Hands of Stone, which also starred Robert De Niro and singer Usher.

Resistance began shooting in Prague in September. The film is set to be released in 2019.