Ava DuVernay directing Prince documentary for Netflix

Ava DuVernay has been tapped to direct a Netflix documentary about the life of Prince.

The filmmaker has made history by becoming the first black female director to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and the first to have her film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture for her work on 2014's Selma.

More recently, DuVernay helmed Disney fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time starring Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, and now her latest project sees her telling the story of the late music legend.

"Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other," she told reporters at Deadline. "He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I'm honoured to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate."

In addition to being approached by members of the Kiss hitmaker's estate, editors at Deadline also report that Prince personally reached out to DuVernay with a view of working together before he died in April 2016 at the age of 57.

The 46-year-old, who also directed the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th, has been granted full access to archives, recordings and even unreleased material by the flamboyant singer-songwriter.

The project is still in its early stages, and DuVernay, editor Spencer Averick and other members of her team have paid repeated visits to Prince's Paisley Park home and studios in recent months.

Last month (Sep18), executives at Netflix denied that a Prince feature was in development after reporters at The Daily Mirror claimed that producers at the streaming service were hoping to sign Bruno Mars up to play the icon.

However, after the story was picked up by multiple outlets, representatives on behalf of the 24K Magic singer commented that the rumour was "100 per cent" false.