This Is Us star Chrissy Metz robbed

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz was the victim of a burglary while she was promoting the show in New York on Monday (29Oct18).

Law enforcement sources have confirmed to TMZ robbers broke into the actress' Los Angeles home on Monday night, just as her appearance on The Tonight Show was about to go live on the east coast.

The burglars set off an alarm, which alerted Chrissy's assistant and when she got to the house she realised someone had been inside.

Insiders tell the outlet purses were taken from Metz's bedroom.

The actress is flying back to L.A. on Tuesday to complete a police report.

It's unknown if Chrissy was specifically targeted, but there has been a spate of celebrity burglaries throughout Hollywood in recent weeks.

Police officers have uncovered a network of thieves who were planning to hit the homes of the famous, while they were out of town on film and TV shoots, tours and promotional work.

Rich Crazy Asians star Constance Wu, Rihanna, baseball star Yasiel Puig, and Christina Milian have all been targeted, while cops uncovered plans to raid the homes of Matt Damon and LeBron James.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the burglaries of the stars.

Lillian L. Carranza, Commanding Officer of Commercial Crimes Division for the LAPD, told the media earlier this month (Oct18), "The burglars believed no one would be home, and the homes would contain sought-after valuables that they might be interested in.

"Once a potential target home was selected, a larger vehicle would be utilised to give the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing and hoodies to avoid being recognised and cart away the stolen goods."

The authorities allegedly recovered more than $50,000 (£39,000) in cash, as well as designer handbags, watches and jewellery, and a stolen vehicle.