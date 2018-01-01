Chrissy Teigen and Viola Davis among Glamour Women of the Year

Chrissy Teigen, Viola Davis, and Janelle Monae have been honoured as the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year.

Model, TV personality, and cookbook author Chrissy has been dubbed The Influencer for her outspoken nature on social media, Oscar winner Viola has been named The Icon for her career achievements, and singer/actress Janelle has been feted as The Visionary for celebrating "all kinds of female power" through her art.

Editors have also saluted the female student activists behind the March for Our Lives movement, which they launched with fellow survivors of the February (18) shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the women who helped to take down disgraced former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar. Many athletes, including Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, accused the medic of years of molestation during treatment and tests, and he was convicted of sex assault charges last year (17), and sentenced to 40 to 175 years behind bars in January (18).

Meanwhile, California Senator Kamala Harris, Saudi Arabian equal rights activist Manal al-Sharif, and 97-year-old Betty Reid Soskin, America's oldest career National Park Service Ranger, have also been singled out for recognition.

They have each landed their own covers for the December (18) issue of the magazine, and will be presented with their awards at a ceremony in New York City on 12 November (18).

New mum Chrissy wasted no time in sharing her cover shot on social media as she vowed to continue to use her platform to speak out for what's right.

"Honored to be one of Glamour's Women of the Year amongst other women I admire and adore so much...," she wrote.

"I want to speak up for those that can't, for people that feel smaller or less-than because of the big talk of a small man," she continued, appearing to reference controversial U.S. President Donald Trump. "I PROMISE I am going to do what I can to live up to this title and live up to the bar set by incredible women like Kamala, Viola, Janelle. I am not worthy but I will continue to try to make you laugh, give love through food, and wad the panties of a**holes trying to keep you down."

Sharing a message for her fans, she added, "I love you guys and am so appreciative of the platform you have bestowed upon me!! Thank you to @glamourmag for this incredible honor. #glamourWOTY".

Janelle was equally as touched to be included in the annual honours: "Sitting on a flight reading about all of these exceptional humans w/ (with) tears in my eyes & pride in my heavy heart," she posted. "This past week has been dark to say the least . I am thankful for the LIGHT that is YOU , each of you . THANK YOU @glamourmag for including me in this phenomenal tribe."

Viola, who is also due to receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award for her philanthropy work at The Hollywood Reporter's 2018 Women in Entertainment breakfast in December (18), uploaded her new cover on Instagram too, and was applauded by celebrity pals Halle Berry and Laverne Cox.

"WOW. Just stunning," commented Halle, while Laverne added, "Congratulations!"

Last year's (17) Glamour Women of the Year winners included Nicole Kidman, Solange Knowles, Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya.