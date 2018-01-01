Eva Longoria's Twitter hacked

Actress Eva Longoria had to warn fans against falling for an online money scam after losing control of her Twitter page to hackers.

Fans of the former Desperate Housewives star noticed a strange tweet posted on Eva's page on Monday (29Oct18), calling on followers to donate funds using a cryptocurrency.

They inundated the new mum with concerned messages, and she soon confirmed the request was fake, and took to her Instagram page to alert other devotees about the con.

She also revealed the culprits had tried to take advantage of the popularity of cryptocurrency to scam her fans.

"This is not my doing!" read her post. "Have no idea who BitStamp is or how they hacked me. Stay tuned."

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, "My twitter was hacked. Do not click on anything and do not give money.

"We are reporting it now to twitter. Thanks to my fans for notifying me! Stay tuned while I try to get back into my own twitter to fix!"

The nature of the security breach amused her former Telenovela co-star Jencarlos Canela, who took the opportunity to crack a joke about the Twitter hack.

"I just donated a million dollars are you doing refunds (sic)?" he cheekily commented.

Eva has yet to respond to her pal, but she has since regained access to her Twitter page, and returned to the microblogging site to share her support for the annual November cancer fundraising drive, during which men are sponsored to grow out their moustaches for the month of November to benefit medical research into prostate and testicular cancer cures.