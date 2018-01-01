Crazy Rich Asians to be released in China

Jon M. Chu's hit summer film Crazy Rich Asians has been given the green light for a cinema run in China.

The country's strict censors have told producers they will be granted a release, prompting a scramble to promote the movie in time for its debut on 30 November (18).

"China will be interesting, because it will be a big release on November 30 and we don't have a lot of time to promote it," producer Brad Simpson tells WENN. "However, we know that it has been a big talking point in social media, so there is awareness."

And fellow filmmaker Nina Jacobson admits she can't wait to see how Chinese film fans react: "They have no shortage of representation on the screen. The fact that here, in America, it was such a long drought and it meant so much for Asian Americans to see themselves onscreen... People could not think of any movie where they saw an Asian man and Asian woman kiss each other on screen in an American film. It plays different in all those places than it does here."

Simpson adds, "For the rest of Asia we've had pretty great results, like in Singapore, it's the biggest romantic comedy ever. In Malaysia and the Philippines, it's gigantic. In Indonesia all kinds of products and advertising are out there... I mean it's crazy."

Meanwhile, Jacobson has confirmed reports suggesting the film's two sequels will be shot back to back.

"We will develop the scripts from the books (by Kevin Kwan) because we do have such a big cast. (Director) Jon (M.Chu) is in demand and to pull together this many popular beloved actors and get them together for enough time... We want to shoot them all as one big movie so we can release them closer together but also get everyone back, because they're all blowing up in different ways."

Reports suggest the first sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, will be filmed in Shanghai, China.