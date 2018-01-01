NEWS Naomi Watts lands Game of Thrones prequel role Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Naomi Watts has reportedly been tapped to lead the cast in a Game of Thrones prequel series.



The King Kong star has landed a main role in the forthcoming project, a spin-off from the cult fantasy drama show, based on the books by George R. R. Martin, according to Variety.



Sources claim Naomi will play "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret".



Martin has been developing the as-yet-untitled series with Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service screenwriter Jane Goldman, with the plot taking place thousands of years before Game of Thrones.



The eighth and final season of the current show is set to air next year (19).



Network officials at HBO had previously ordered the development of five prequel projects to continue the franchise, with Goldman's story becoming the first to be officially given the green light for a pilot episode in June (18).



Martin subsequently revealed one of the proposed series had been axed.



"If you have been following along, you know that we started with four (prequels), and eventually went to five," he shared in a blog post over the summer. "One of those has been shelved, I am given to understand... but that does not mean the others are dead."



"Three more Game of Thrones prequels, set in different periods and featuring different characters and storylines, remain in active development," he continued. "Everything I am told indicates that we could film at least one more pilot, and maybe more than one, in the years to come. We do have an entire world and tens of thousands of years of history to play with, after all. But this is television, so nothing is certain."



Watts has yet to comment on the casting news, but it is the latest TV gig she has lined up - last year (17), the 50 year old reunited with her Mulholland Drive director David Lynch for a role in his revived Twin Peaks show, while she is also set to appear as U.S. newswoman Gretchen Carlson in the forthcoming limited series about disgraced TV mogul Roger Ailes.

