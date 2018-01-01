Tyler Perry ready to put Madea to rest

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Madea movie franchise next year (19) by bidding farewell to the beloved comedy character.

The Gone Girl star has been cross-dressing as the tough family matriarch ever since introducing his 68-year-old alter ego onstage in a 1999 production of I Can Do Bad All by Myself, a play he also wrote and directed.

He has since reprised the character in various theatrical shows and movies, including 2009's Madea Goes to Jail, Madea's Big Happy Family in 2011, and 2016's Boo! A Madea Halloween, as well as guest appearances on Tyler's TV series House of Payne, and Love Thy Neighbor.

However, the 49 year old has since declared his next Madea outings, in the suitably-titled Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral and a stage tour, will be his last.

"I'm sick of that old broad (woman), man...!" Tyler quipped on breakfast show Good Morning America on Tuesday (30Oct18). "Madea's Family Funeral (sic) comes out in... March, and that's the last one (film)."

Perry admits the main reason for putting Madea to rest is his advancing age, and his desire to focus on a variety of other projects.

"I don't want to be her age playing her!" Tyler confessed. "Listen, she's had a great run. She's had a really, really great run, so it's time to move on."

"That's why I'm doing something like Nobody's Fool with Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg...," he shared of his latest film, his first R-rated comedy. "It's just so much fun."

Tyler will have starred as Madea in 10 movies after A Madea Family Funeral, while he also made a cameo as the grumpy grandma in 2008's Meet the Browns. Ahead of the final film's release, the franchise has grossed over $500 million (£393.5 million) worldwide.