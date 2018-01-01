Jennifer Lawrence creates production company

Jennifer Lawrence has launched her own production company.

The Hunger Games created Excellent Cadaver with producing partner Justine Polsky and they have now signed a first-look film deal with bosses at Makeready.

Lawrence and Polsky will develop movie projects together independently or with Makeready's partners at Universal Pictures and Entertainment One, according to Deadline.

"(Makeready)'s Brad (Weston) and Pam (Abdy) are visionary producers with incredible taste and a history of supporting diverse and compelling storytelling," a statement from Lawrence and Polsky reads. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Makeready and look forward to this exciting collaboration."

The actress and Polsky are working together on several upcoming projects, including Burial Rites, a film adaptation of Australian author Hannah Kent's award-winning 2013 novel. The movie will centre on Agnes Magnusdottir, the last woman to be executed in Iceland in 1830. It will be directed by Luca Guadagnino.

They are also collaborating on Bad Blood, in which Jennifer will star as disgraced Theranos blood testing founder Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who skyrocketed to prominence as one of the youngest self-made billionaires ever, only to fall from grace after her biotech company came under investigation. The film will be directed by The Big Short's Adam McKay.

The 28 year old will also portray socialite Zelda Fitzgerald in Ron Howard's Zelda, which she will produce with Polsky. Lawrence is also looking to make her directorial debut with Project Delirium, which will centre on American government officials who tested the effects of chemical weapons on soldiers in the 1960s.