Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I have no apologies for Kim Cattrall'

Sarah Jessica Parker has "no apologies" for her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall.

The screen stars fell out last year (17) after Sarah revealed Kim's reluctance to reprise her role of Samantha Jones had stalled film plans for a third movie in the franchise. Then, in early February, Kim announced that her brother Chris had been found dead, and Sarah offered her condolences online and spoke about it while promoting her show Divorce. However, Kim responded by slamming her on Instagram, saying she didn't need Sarah's support and accused her of exploiting the tragedy to push her "nice girl" persona.

Since then, much attention has been given to the feud, and rumours swirled recently that Sarah had sent Kim gifts in an attempt to put the row behind them.

However, speaking to Extra on Tuesday (30Oct18), Sarah insisted she never sent anything, because she doesn't have any reason to apologise.

"I don’t have to send any gifts to Kim because I’ve never done anything," Sarah explained. "She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things - that’s the beauty of living in a democracy - but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn’t a catfight."

The 53-year-old actress also expressed her frustration over the alleged feud being called a "catfight".

"If one more person calls this a catfight… I’m not in a fight,” she raged. "I never fought with Kim... This is someone who chose to talk about something and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together."

Sarah also revealed she has "not had any" further discussions about the possibility of a third Sex and the City film - despite many fans calling for a new actress to replace Kim in the role of Samantha.

“We went as far as we could last time and the studio said, ‘No, we can’t meet those demands,'” she said. “We were all signed up except for her (Kim).”