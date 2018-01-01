The Favourite leads British Independent Film Awards nominations

The Favourite looks set for glory at the 2018 British Independent Film Awards after scoring 13 nominations.

The period comedy by Yorgos Lanthimos, which stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz as cousins vying for the affections of Olivia Colman's Queen Anne, has emerged as the front runner for the 2018 BIFAs.

It has been nominated for categories including Best British Independent Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Colman scored a nod for Best Actress, while Stone and Weisz will compete for Best Supporting Actress.

The Favourite is closely followed by heist film American Animals with 11 nominations, Beast, with 10, and You Were Never Really Here, with eight. They are all nominated for Best British Independent Film, alongside Disobedience.

Weisz has achieved a second nomination - for Best Actress for Disobedience. She will compete against her The Favourite co-star Colman, as well as Gemma Arterton for The Escape, Jessie Buckley for Beast and Maxine Peake for Funny Cow.

Her Disobedience co-star Rachel McAdams is up for Best Supporting Actress, alongside Weisz and Stone for The Favourite, Molly Wright for Apostasy and Nina Arianda for Stan & Ollie.

Nominees for Best Actor include Steve Coogan for Stan & Ollie, Rupert Everett for The Happy Prince, Joe Cole for A Prayer Before Dawn, Joaquin Phoenix for You Were Never Really Here and Charlie Plummer for Lean on Pete. Plummer's co-star Steve Buscemi is nominated in the supporting category, alongside Dominic West for Colette, Barry Keoghan, and Evan Peters for American Animals, and Alessandro Nivola for Disobedience.

Lanthimos will compete with American Animals' Bart Layton, You Were Never Really Here's Lynne Ramsay, Lean on Pete's Andrew Haigh, and Beast's Michael Pearce for the Best Director prize.

The 2018 British Independent Film Awards ceremony takes place on 2 December (18) at London’s Old Billingsgate.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best British Independent Film:

The Favourite

American Animals

Beast

You Were Never Really Here

Disobedience

Best International Independent Film:

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

The Rider

Best Actor:

Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Joe Cole - A Prayer Before Dawn

Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here

Charlie Plummer - Lean on Pete

Best Actress:

Rachel Weisz - Disobedience

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Gemma Arterton - The Escape

Jessie Buckley - Beast

Maxine Peake - Funny Cow

Best Supporting Actor:

Steve Buscemi - Lean on Pete

Dominic West - Colette

Barry Keoghan - American Animals

Evan Peters - American Animals

Alessandro Nivola - Disobedience

Best Supporting Actress:

Rachel McAdams - Disobedience

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Molly Wright - Apostasy

Nina Arianda - Stan & Ollie

Best Director:

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Bart Layton - American Animals

Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here

Andrew Haigh - Lean on Pete

Michael Pearce - Beast

Best Screenplay:

Bart Layton - American Animals

Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here

Michael Pearce - Beast

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Sebastian Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz - Disobedience