Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack O'Connell to star in Bonnie and Clyde movie

Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack O'Connell have signed on to portray outlaws Bonnie and Clyde in a new movie.

Love Is a Gun will be directed by Spanish filmmaker Kike Maillo and based on author Jeff Guinn's 2009 book, Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde.

Sheldon Turner will adapt the story of notorious Great Depression-era bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker for the big screen, with filming slated to begin next year (19).

"We are excited to reintroduce the iconic story of Bonnie and Clyde,” the movie's producers said in a statement. "Their story remains ubiquitous in popular culture across the globe, yet few in this generation know the details of their intimate love affair and the circumstances that led to their notorious crime spree that captured the imagination of the world in their time.

"Kike, Chloe and Jack are completely in sync about the character-driven approach we will be taking, and we feel lucky to have a creative team of this high calibre leading us forward."

The movie will be set in the 1930s and will be the first big screen adaptation since Arthur Penn's 1967 film, Bonnie and Clyde, which featured Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the lead figures. There have been several small screen projects since the film, including 1992's Bonnie & Clyde: The True Story, which starred Tracey Needham and Dana Ashbrook.

Moretz has recently finished promoting The Miseducation of Cameron Post, a drama about a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy centre by her conservative guardians. She also appears in horror film Suspiria and is currently voicing the character of Wednesday Addams for forthcoming animated movie The Addams Family.

Meanwhile, Unbroken star O'Connell has just finished shooting biographical thriller Against All Enemies and is now filming drama Jungleland.

A potential release date for Love Is a Gun has not yet been announced.