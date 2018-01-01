Justin Timberlake became a troublemaker after Mickey Mouse Club cancellation

Justin Timberlake "started getting into trouble" following the cancellation of The Mickey Mouse Club.

The Cry Me a River singer first hit the spotlight as a castmember on the children's variety series in 1993, but it was cancelled in 1994 when he was 13. And in his memoir Hindsight: And All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, Justin admits he acted out and became a troublemaker when he had to return to school in Tennessee afterwards.

"After I was on the show for two seasons, MMC was cancelled, and I went back to Tennessee," he wrote. "I came home a lot more sophisticated and aware than I had been before the show, but I tried to downplay it because I just wanted to seem like everyone else. I became the class clown, disrupting class with my bits, not caring if the teachers were mad, only wanting to be accepted by the other kids.

"I started getting in trouble. I smoked pot for the first time. I got myself a can of tobacco and almost got expelled for that."

The singer, now 37, starred alongside the likes of Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling on the show. Justin and Ryan became good friends, with Canadian star Ryan living with Justin and his mum in the U.S.

They also got up to no good during their stint on the series, which was shot in Florida, near the Walt Disney resorts.

"We had employee cards that gave us access to the theme parks for free," he recalled. "Ryan and I once stole a golf cart and drove it to the employee entrance for the Tower Of Terror. We went on that ride 12 times in a row."

Justin went on to become a member of boyband *NSYNC alongside fellow MMC star JC Chasez, before launching a successful solo career.

Hindsight is released this week (begs29Oct18).