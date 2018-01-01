Sarah Jessica Parker would sit in her flying harness for hours on Hocus Pocus set

Sarah Jessica Parker has recalled how she would read a newspaper while dangling in a harness during the filming of Hocus Pocus.

The actress made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (30Oct18), and during the chat, she spoke about the making of the 1993 comedy-horror flick, which also featured Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts.

Sarah shared that she enjoyed the flying broomsticks scenes the most and didn't mind hanging about while attached to harnesses and wires.

"They'd call cut and they'd go to lunch or maybe they'd change the lens, and I'd just stay up there," she remembered. "I could fit an entire New York Times up the back of the corset. And I found that the harness was comfortable, so I would just sit up there and read the Times while people took their breaks or changed the camera and sometime went to lunch."

However, Sarah insisted that she doesn't recall much else about the shoot, or even the story of the Kenny Ortega-directed film, which has become a cult Halloween classic.

"I don't have a lot of memories. I remember the filming of it. I just don't remember what the movie's about as much," the 53-year-old admitted. "Three witches, I've been told that, and apparently my character's not very bright. But I fly and sing and I think I like to suck the life... I think I like to kill children? I don't know."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sarah talked about her family's Halloween celebrations when she was growing up and how she would "hoard" her candy in order to stop her seven siblings getting hold of it.

"I liked a Zero Bar, even though I didn't really like to eat it, but it was so large and so robust," she shared. "I love the Reese's - it's my favourite. A Reese's cup in the fridge, what is better?"