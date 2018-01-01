Jane Fonda & Amy Schumer to front election eve online telethon

Jane Fonda, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Amy Schumer have signed up to lead an online telethon urging young people to vote at the U.S. midterm elections next week (06Nov18).

The two-hour Telethon for America will be streamed live on Monday evening on YouTube, Facebook Live and Comedy Central’s website.

Viewers phoning in will be asked to pledge to vote the following day.

Judd Apatow, Chelsea Handler, and Tiffany Haddish will also be on standby to answer calls and appear on the telethon.

Fonda and Schumer have been particularly active in recent weeks as Americans get set to hit the polls for what the Barbarella star has called "the most important midterm election of my lifetime".

The veteran actress will also be in Michigan on Tuesday, supporting restaurant workers as part of the One Fair Wage campaign.

In an open letter addressed to her fellow MoveOn movement members, Jane, a fervent opponent of US. leader Donald Trump, urged voters to help her "turn our nation blue" on 6 November (18), by voting against the President's Republicans - and asking their friends and relatives to do the same.

"I'm showing up to get out the vote - hitting the road in Michigan to stand with restaurant employees and other hourly workers and talk to voters about One Fair Wage, our campaign to raise the minimum wage and eliminate the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers," the veteran activist writes.

Meanwhile, Amy used her recent pregnancy announcement to encourage fans and followers to vote.