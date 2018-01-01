NEWS Olivia Culpo breaks off romance with NFL star again Newsdesk Share with :







Model Olivia Culpo has reportedly called it quits with American footballer Danny Amendola for the second time this year (18).



Speculation about the status of the ex-beauty queen's rekindled relationship with the Miami Dolphins player began swirling online earlier this week (ends02Nov18), after Danny was photographed enjoying a Florida beach date with another woman.



His bikini-clad female companion has since been identified as journalist Bianca Peters, and although the images, obtained by TMZ, do not show the pair kissing, Danny is pictured touching her hair, and leaning in closely as they chatted and laughed together.



The snaps apparently hit a nerve with Olivia, and the former Miss Universe 2012 has once again dropped the sportsman, according to E! News.



The on/off pair has yet to comment on the reported break-up, which emerges as Danny prepares to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Friday (02Nov18).



Olivia, who previously dated Nick Jonas, appeared to hint at the alleged emotional betrayal on Monday, when she shared a snap of herself holding a snake from her beach shoot in Australia for the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.



"Shooting for @si_swimsuit!!" she wrote in the caption. "Ive (sic) dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal. I still feel like I'm dreaming. Here's a sneak peak....."



"I dedicate this to all the snakes," she added, seemingly using the reptile reference to call out liars.



The couple initially parted ways in March (18) after two years of dating, but Olivia was back in Danny's arms just three months later, when the 26 year old joined the footballer as his date for a friend's wedding in Houston, Texas in June (18).

