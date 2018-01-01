Constance Wu wants Sandra Oh and Lucy Liu for Crazy Rich Asians sequel

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu wants Lucy Liu and Sandra Oh for the summer hit's sequels.

Producers have confirmed they are bringing Wu, Henry Golding and their castmates back for two follow-up films, with at least one reportedly being filmed in China - and the actress has started dreaming up a wish list of stars shed like to work with.

"I love Sandra Oh's work. She's phenomenal," Wu told Entertainment Tonight, revealing the former Grey's Anatomy star is a top pick, alongside an ex-Charlie's Angels actress. "I love Lucy Liu, she's kind of an icon to me.

"Any of these Asian American women, like Margaret Cho, who have been pioneers in representation and have paved the way for movies like Crazy Rich Asians, I would love to get to work with people like that."

And it appears Constance gets whatever she dreams of - the actress petitioned Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu for the lead in his movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan's book.

"To her credit, before we started auditioning people she wrote this really impassioned email to Jon saying why she felt it had to be her and how much it meant to her," producer Nina Jacobson tells WENN. "She put her heart on her sleeve in a way that very few actresses are willing to do.

"She made the case early on when she saw the movie coming together, and that we should wait for her. We had to wait about five months for her to finish her TV show Fresh Off The Boat. She really was that all-American girl. She was the girl next door. You had to feel like I know this girl."

And now her 10-year waitressing gig in New York City seems like a lifetime ago.

"(My life was) like the old story of an actress... pounding the pavement, going to auditions every day and then waitressing at night to sort of help pay bills," she told ET.

"One time I waited on Oprah (Winfrey) and I accidentally spilled her water. I was mortified. She was so cool. She hardly even noticed. But I was like, 'Oh my God!"

Wu reveals she has bumped into Winfrey since, but couldn't bring herself to remind her of the mishap.

"You think I'm gonna remind her that I spilled her water?" she asks. "I want to make a good impression."