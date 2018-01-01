Tyler Perry wants to make Sister Act sequel

Actor/director Tyler Perry is eager to reunite Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish on the big screen for a new Sister Act sequel.

The filmmaker brought the two funnywomen together to play mother and daughter in his new comedy Nobody's Fool, and they had such a good time together on and off set, Tyler is already working on new ideas for the actresses to team up again - and reviving the Sister Act franchise is at the top of his list.

"We're talking about a few things," he teased. "I think there should be a (new) Sister Act... Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act 3. That could happen!"

Tyler shared the proposal during an appearance on Whoopi's U.S. talk show The View, and the Oscar winner was all for returning to the classic comedy and reprising her role as Deloris, a lounge singer who joins a convent and poses as a nun to hide from the mob.

Meanwhile, Tyler reveals landing Whoopi as the matriarch in Nobody's Fool was a huge get, as he had penned the part with her in mind.

"As I was writing it..., I thought, 'Oh, if she could do this I'd be so honoured...,'" he shared, "so I called and when she said, 'Yes,' we (he and his team) were all like, 'Oh my God! She's coming!' It's great."

The film marked their third project together to date, after also working together in 2010's For Colored Girls and in 2009 comedy Madea Goes To Jail, in which Whoopi makes a cameo as herself.

"I don't get to often repeat with folks..., so it was really nice to get to work with him again," the veteran actress said.

Sister Act first hit the big screen in 1992, and spawned a sequel, 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, featuring the return of original stars Whoopi, Dame Maggie Smith, and Kathy Najimy.

It was also adapted as a stage musical and launched on London's West End and Broadway in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

It's not yet known if Tyler will be able to realise his dream of making a third Sister Act, as in 2015, studio bosses at Disney began developing plans for a remake, hiring the writers behind Legally Blonde and The House Bunny to work on a script.

The status of that project is currently unclear.