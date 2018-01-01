Harvey Weinstein's lawyer dismisses new groping claims against the producer

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's attorney has denied new reports suggesting his client allegedly forced a 16-year-old model to grope him in exchange for a movie role.

The unnamed woman claims she met Weinstein in 2002, when she was a teen model.

He allegedly took her back to his SoHo apartment and told her he'd make her a star like Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz if she pleasured him, before pulling down his pants and forcing her to massage his penis.

The then-teen fled the apartment but still landed a role as an extra in 2004's Nanny Diaries.

She claims she kept in touch with Weinstein and agreed to meet him in his office in 2008, when he again took out his penis.

After she made it clear she was not interested in pleasuring Harvey, he reportedly told her she would never get work in Hollywood.

The Jane Doe has joined a class action suit filed against Weinstein in December (17) for an alleged conspiracy to cover up his numerous acts of sexual misconduct, according to TMZ.

But Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, tells the outlet, "This claim is preposterous. Like so many other women in this case who have already been exposed as liars, this latest completely uncorroborated allegation that is almost 20 years old will also be shown to be patently false."

The movie mogul remains under investigation following a series of sexual assault claims in London, New York and Los Angeles.

His fall from grace as the boss of The Weinstein Company was swift after he was exposed as an alleged sexual predator in a New York Times article published in October, 2017.