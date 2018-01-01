Hugh Jackman: 'Every woman danced on the table at my 50th'

Hugh Jackman had his A-list pals dancing on the tables at his epic 50th birthday party which lasted until the small hours.

The Greatest Showman star opened up about the landmark event at the premiere for his latest movie, The Front Runner, at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City on Wednesday (31Oct18) night.

As well as discussing his new film, Jackman shared details about the party earlier this month, which was attended by stars including Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, as well as first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, thrown for the star by his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, which was held at at Donna Karan’s West Village space Urban Zen.

Hugh told Extra on the red carpet there was, “A lot of dancing…We danced a lot,” while Deborra-lee added they, “Partied... for 50-year-olds till two in the morning.”

“At one point, every woman in the party was on top of this table," Hugh laughed. "How? I mean, it was... it was... yeah, it was one of those... parties where your kids are like, 'This is the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen.'”

Deborra-lee added: “And you'll never see the pictures.”

According to Page Six, some of the party guests were taken aback by the presence of the president’s daughter and son-in-law. But a source told the publication: “There was no snubbing. Everyone was polite.”

Deborra-lee explained to Extra that Ivanka and Jared have been friends with the Jackmans, “for a very long time."

In political drama The Front Runner, Hugh plays disgraced politician Gary Hart, who was on track to win the 1988 Democratic nomination for the presidency until his alleged extramarital affair with Donna Rice was discovered by the press, derailing his campaign. Ans Jackman insisted he didn't get any advice on political life from Ivanka or Jared.

“I’ve been friends with them for 15 years so I am sure they were happy not to talk politics for a night,” Hugh told Page Six at the premiere.

The Front Runner, which also stars Vera Farmiga and J.K. Simmons, is released 21 November.