Sequel for Jason Statham's The Meg in development

A sequel for Jason Statham's The Meg is in the early stages of development.

Directed by Jon Turteltaub, the sci-fi action thriller was released in August (18) and followed a group of scientists led by the British actor's character as they encounter a 75-foot-long (23-metre) megalodon shark while on a rescue mission at the floor of the Pacific Ocean.

The Meg has grossed over $527 million (£409 million) at the worldwide box office, and in spite of mixed reviews from critics, executive producer Catherine Xujun Ying has indicated that a follow-up is in the works.

"That is definitely the plan," she said of the potential for The Meg to be expanded into a franchise during a chat as part of the U.S.-China Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles earlier this week (begs29Oct18), according to Variety. "It's still in the very early stages, but we're working on it. We're trying to keep it secret at this time."

The original Meg film, also featuring Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis, was loosely based on the 1997 book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten.

There are several other stories in the novel series, with The Meg producer Belle Avery picking up the film rights to all of the books. In addition, filmmaker Turteltaub commented that he received a lot of negativity surrounding the film before it was even released.

"We were being laughed at by a lot of people for making this movie. Before it came out, the tracking was horrible. They were saying this is a huge mistake, Warner Brothers has blown it, China is done," he sighed.

The Meg 2 is yet to be officially greenlit by executives at Warner Bros., or have any screenwriters attached.

Previously, Statham said that he would be up for a sequel if there was an appetite from moviegoers.

"I think it's like anything in this day and age - if it makes money, there's obviously an appetite to make more money," he told Entertainment Weekly in April. "And if it doesn't do well, they'll soon sweep it under the carpet. But that's the way Hollywood works. Everyone tries to make a good film, and it lies in the hands of the audience."